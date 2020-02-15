News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating alleged sexual offences release man, 70s

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 08:56 AM

A man in his 70s who was arrested in connection with an investigation into Scouting Ireland was released without charge last night.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was arrested in relation to sexual offences that are alleged to have occurred over a 30-year period.

The investigation surrounds a number of complaints relating to an individual associated with Scouting Ireland.

As part of the investigation, gardaí from the Protective Services Unit in Cork city, with the assistance of local gardaí, carried out four searches at properties in Co. Cork and one in Co. Kerry.

During the searches, gardaí seized documentation, electronic devices and computers.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to liaise with the review group and Tusla in relation to these matters.

Midnight deadline for election posters and cable ties to be taken down


GardaCork

