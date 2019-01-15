NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault in Dublin

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 08:42 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman.

The alleged assault took place on the Lower Kilmacud Road last Thursday at 7pm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Digital Desk


