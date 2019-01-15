Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault in Dublin

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman.
The alleged assault took place on the Lower Kilmacud Road last Thursday at 7pm.
The investigation is ongoing.
