An investigation has been launched after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Luas stop in Dublin.

It is alleged the woman was assaulted at the tram station in Rialto on Friday evening.

The claims are being investigated by gardaí in Rathfarnham.

A garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí in Rathfarnham are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Friday evening, 7th June, 2019 in Rialto."