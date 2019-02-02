Gardaí investigating alleged assault of two Quinn company employees in Cavan

Gardaí are investigating after two men were allegedly assaulted in Co Cavan yesterday.

Quinn Industrial Holdings said in a statement to the BBC that two of its directors were the victims of the alleged assault at a shop in Ballyconnell.

The company, which is based in Fermanagh but has operations in the Republic of Ireland, said the two men required medical treatment.

In the statement, Liam McCaffrey, the chief executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings, said it was "a vicious physical assault on two of our senior management team as they as they bought their lunch in a local store".

"Cowardly unprovoked attacks of this nature cannot be allowed to go unpunished and we trust the authorities will deal with this accordingly," he said.

Gardaí said they are investigating an assault which occurred in Ballyconnell at 1.30pm yesterday.

In a statement, they said: "Two males received facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

The company was once run by businessman Sean Quinn.