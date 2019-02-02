NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating alleged assault of two Quinn company employees in Cavan

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 09:50 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating after two men were allegedly assaulted in Co Cavan yesterday.

Quinn Industrial Holdings said in a statement to the BBC that two of its directors were the victims of the alleged assault at a shop in Ballyconnell.

The company, which is based in Fermanagh but has operations in the Republic of Ireland, said the two men required medical treatment.

In the statement, Liam McCaffrey, the chief executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings, said it was "a vicious physical assault on two of our senior management team as they as they bought their lunch in a local store".

"Cowardly unprovoked attacks of this nature cannot be allowed to go unpunished and we trust the authorities will deal with this accordingly," he said.

Gardaí said they are investigating an assault which occurred in Ballyconnell at 1.30pm yesterday.

READ MORE: Two people dead after road collisions in Offaly and Limerick

In a statement, they said: "Two males received facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

The company was once run by businessman Sean Quinn.


KEYWORDS

GardaiCavanQuinn

Related Articles

€25,000 worth of cigarettes, alcohol and meat products seized at Dublin Port this week

Appeal for information on first anniversary of Jason Molyneaux murder

Drug organisations urge Govt to stop criminalising personal drug use

Garda appeal after shots fired at Dublin home

More in this Section

German government will not bow to car manufacturer demands on backstop, German minister

Arlene Foster challenges EU to ditch backstop and agree ‘sensible’ Brexit deal

Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Offaly

HSE outlines what parts of health service they expect will be affected by nurses' strike


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »