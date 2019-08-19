Gardaí investigating alleged assault in Dublin where man, 50s, was injured

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Dublin that occurred yesterday at approximately 7:25pm.

The incident occurred on Fleet Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2.

A man in his 50s received a number of injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular, two members of the public who are believed to have come to the aid of the injured man.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or The Garda confidential line on 18000 666 111.