Gardaí investigating alleged assault and false imprisonment of woman

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 07:05 AM

Gardaí are investigating the alleged false imprisonment and assault of a woman in her 40s in County Louth last Wednesday.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for an eye injury at Dublin's Mater Hospital.

This incident occurred at a house in Muirhevnamore in Dundalk.

Gardaí have since carried out searches at two houses in the Dundalk area and seized a car they believed was used as part of the attack.

A man in his 30s who is in custody in relation to a separate matter is being questioned in relation to the incident and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GardaCrimeLouth

