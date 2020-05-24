News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' around deaths of two men in Dublin house fire

By Press Association
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 07:05 AM

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of two men following a house fire in Dublin.

Post mortems will be carried out today on the bodies of two men who died in a house fire in Drimnagh in Dublin yesterday.

Officers at Sundrive Road say they are investigating "all of the circumstances" surrounding the deaths.

At approximately 1.45pm gardaí and the fire service were alerted to the blaze in Slievebloom Park.

The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and the bodies of two men, thought to be aged in their late sixties and early seventies, were discovered inside the house. They were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigating gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire.

The bodies of both men have been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall, for post-mortem examinations by the State Pathologist today. Results of the post-mortems and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the investigation.

Drimnagh Sinn Féin Councillor Daithi Doolan says people are shocked by the loss of the men's lives in the fire.

Cllr Doolan said: "Yesterday's fire was greeted with sadness and great shock in the community here in Drimnagh

"The two men were unassuming but well-liked. Yesterday, when the names came through, people were caught by surprise that a fire would take place at this time of year, so our deepest sympathies goes to the men's friends and families."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road station on 01-666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


