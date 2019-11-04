Gardaí 'investigating all of the circumstances' after body of boy found in Limerick

A man in his late 20s has been arrested after the body of a boy was found in Limerick city.

Gardaí said the boy's body was discovered at a house in the Ballynanty area of the county, shortly after 7pm.

The 11 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said that they are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

A man in his late 20s was arrested by investigating gardaí, following the discovery.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the services of both the Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

The investigation is ongoing.