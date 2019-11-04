News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí 'investigating all of the circumstances' after body of boy found in Limerick

Gardaí 'investigating all of the circumstances' after body of boy found in Limerick
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 06:55 AM

A man in his late 20s has been arrested after the body of a boy was found in Limerick city.

Gardaí said the boy's body was discovered at a house in the Ballynanty area of the county, shortly after 7pm.

The 11 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said that they are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

A man in his late 20s was arrested by investigating gardaí, following the discovery.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the services of both the Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Man injured in Dublin shooting

More on this topic

Limerick farmer 'contemplating having an iron bar beside bed' after vicious assaultLimerick farmer 'contemplating having an iron bar beside bed' after vicious assault

Over 300 jobs announced as part of University of Limerick's multi-million euro expansionOver 300 jobs announced as part of University of Limerick's multi-million euro expansion

'Thousands of euro' stolen from Limerick charity for terminally-ill children'Thousands of euro' stolen from Limerick charity for terminally-ill children

Prisoner returns himself to jail 24 hours after escaping custody during hospital visitPrisoner returns himself to jail 24 hours after escaping custody during hospital visit


TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Achill asylum row: Christians are morally obliged to welcome the stranger says Archbishop of TuamAchill asylum row: Christians are morally obliged to welcome the stranger says Archbishop of Tuam

Mary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deaconsMary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deacons

Why is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FFWhy is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FF

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pays tribute to Dr Richard Clarke as he announces retirement Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pays tribute to Dr Richard Clarke as he announces retirement


Lifestyle

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

Anyone travelling the roads at this time of year will inevitably note examples of crude hedge-cutting. And the irony is that local authorities, which should be prime protectors of the environment, are often responsible for this.Hedges vital for wildlife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »