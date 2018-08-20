Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí investigating all circumstances around fatal Dublin stabbing

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 08:01 AM

Gardaí say they are investigating all of the circumstances around the fatal stabbing of a 63-year-old Dublin man.

He was attacked at a house in Crumlin last night. It is believed the victim knew his attacker.

The incident happened on Rutland Grove at around 8 o'clock last night.

A 63-year-old man was found injured after gardaí were called to the house.

He was rushed to St James' Hospital where it is believed he was a staff member, but was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s was arrested in Blanchardstown and taken to Crumlin Garda Station.

A motive for the attack is still unclear, and detectives at Sundrive Road are appealing for information.

