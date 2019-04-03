Gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Co Kerry arrest two teenagers

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Co Kerry.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested by Gardaí investigating the incident at a house in Listowel at the weekend.

Two males, alleged be armed with hammers, entered a house in the Dromin area at around 12.30pm on Sunday morning.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, who were occupants of the house were assaulted.

They received serious but non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

Criminal damage was also caused to the house and to a car parked outside during the incident.

Gardaí assisted by the Armed Support Unit arrested the two teenagers today in the Listowel area.

They are currently detained at Listowel and Ballybunion Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.