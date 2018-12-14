Gardaí investigating after taxi stolen at knifepoint in Drogheda

Gardaí are investigating after a taxi was stolen at knifepoint in Drogheda, Co Louth this morning.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was transporting two men in the Termonfeckin Road area when one allegedly produced a knife.

The man demanded cash from the driver, as well as his phone, before making him get out of the taxi.

The two men drove off in the stolen car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the 2010 silver Toyata Verso taxi to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who was in the Termonfeckin Road area of Drogheda between 12am and 1am this morning to contact gardaí in Drogheda or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.