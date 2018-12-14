NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after taxi stolen at knifepoint in Drogheda

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 10:03 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating after a taxi was stolen at knifepoint in Drogheda, Co Louth this morning.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was transporting two men in the Termonfeckin Road area when one allegedly produced a knife.

The man demanded cash from the driver, as well as his phone, before making him get out of the taxi.

The two men drove off in the stolen car.

READ MORE: Man due in court in relation to hit-and-run in Louth

No one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the 2010 silver Toyata Verso taxi to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who was in the Termonfeckin Road area of Drogheda between 12am and 1am this morning to contact gardaí in Drogheda or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


KEYWORDS

TaxiDrogheda !ad-sensitive

Related Articles

Man charged following car chase in south Dublin

Gardaí hit ‘vintage car scam’ gang

CSO finds 'considerable underreporting' of sexual violence offences with domestic abuse motive

Latest: Witness appeal after discovery of man's body near his West Cork home

More in this Section

Man, 53, fatally assaulted in Waterford named locally

Applegreen announces drop in fuel prices by 5 cent a litre

MacSharry: More detail on President's spending should be provided in annual audit

Charity single released in aid of Inner City Helping Homeless


Lifestyle

First he conquered Broadway, now The Boss takes on Netflix

There are a few things Daniel O'Donnell doesn't like and cars with CD players is one of them

Ask Audrey: The one thing that might impress a Cork woman is you not being septic even though you’re from Dublin

Learn a trick or two from Keith Barry on New Year's Eve

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »