Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 06:31 AM

Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Finglas in Dublin last night.

The incident happened in Deanstown at around 10.40pm.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made so far.

