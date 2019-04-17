Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Dublin

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Finglas in Dublin last night.
The incident happened in Deanstown at around 10.40pm.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made so far.
