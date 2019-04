Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the R755 at Larragh, Co Wicklow.

The collision occurred shortly after 2am on this morning.

A pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

The road at the scene remains closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.