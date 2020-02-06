News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating after memorial wall in Glasnevin vandalised

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 07:11 AM

Gardaí are investigating after a memorial wall in Glasnevin cemetery in Dublin was vandalised.

It commemorates those who died in the Irish revolution.

Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

When contacted, gardaí said they are "investigating an act of criminal damage that occurred at Glasnevin Cemetery on Tuesday 4th February at approximately 3:40am."

The added: "The memorial wall suffered significant damage during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

Intruders used sledgehammers and threw paint over the memorial wall which includes names of all those who died in the Easter Rising in 1916 to the end of the Civil War in 1923.

The vandals used sledgehammers to remove the names of the British soldiers who were killed during this time according to The Irish Times.

But in doing so they also damaged the names of some of the Irish volunteers who were killed.

This is the second time the wall - which was unveiled in 2016 to mark the centenary of the Rising - has been damaged.

