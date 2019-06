An investigation has been launched after a man in his late teens was stabbed in Galway overnight.

This incident occurred at around 3.30am in the St. Francis Street area of the city.

A man was stabbed and brought to University Hospital Galway with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The street was closed for a time for a technical and forensic examination but has since reopened.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.