Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Dublin city.

The incident occurred in a house in the Church Road area of East Wall at approximately 10.45pm last night.

A man in his 30s received a stab wound following an assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital with what is understood to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.