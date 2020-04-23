News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Dublin

Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 08:23 AM

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Dublin city.

The incident occurred in a house in the Church Road area of East Wall at approximately 10.45pm last night.

A man in his 30s received a stab wound following an assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital with what is understood to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

'Where have all the other illnesses gone?' Public reminded GPs still available


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Dublin

More in this Section

NI minister reveals sudden death increase came after officials probed figuresNI minister reveals sudden death increase came after officials probed figures

Simon Harris apologises for suggesting there were 18 previous coronavirusesSimon Harris apologises for suggesting there were 18 previous coronaviruses

€250k Lotto Plus 2 draw won€250k Lotto Plus 2 draw won

Monitoring children is proving a 'serious challenge' for social workersMonitoring children is proving a 'serious challenge' for social workers


Lifestyle

Well-chosen flowers and shrubs willrequire little or no maintenance, says Peter DowdallHow you can reap rewards of a zero-maintenance garden

Many parents find themselves in the difficult position of having to home school their children while also holding down jobs, writes Helen O’CallaghanHow to timetable school at kitchen table

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Something that has come up a lot in the past week now that the weather has improved and kids are tempted to be outside playing is how to get them to manage to stay apart while enjoying each other’s company.Mum's the Word: Maintaining a child’s normal relationships in an abnormal world

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »