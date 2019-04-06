NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after man shot twice with handgun in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 08:30 AM

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after being shot in the leg in Coolock.

Gardaí believe that the victim was shot twice with a handgun by a man who approached him from a car at Belcamp Crescent.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm last night.

Witnesses report that a silver Volkswagen Boro pulled up beside the victim and a passenger got out of the car.

However, there is no description of the shooter and the car then drove from the area.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are carrying out a technical examination at the scene and house to house enquiries have begun in the area of the shooting.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200.

