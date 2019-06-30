News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating after man seriously injuring in Dublin shooting

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 07:31 AM

An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a shooting incident in Dublin.

It happened at around 5.30pm yesterday evening in Mulhuddart.

The man, who is in his 30s, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

He was shot twice after being approached by two men wearing balaclavas.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Donnelly said it is the latest escalation in ongoing, violent feuding in the area.

"It's really shocking that on a beautiful Saturday evening that we are faced with another person who has been seriously injured in the Mulhuddart area," said Mr Donnelly.

"It's very sad and we were hoping that with the successes over the last number of weeks by gardaí that they would have had some impact.

"Unfortunately, it's still simmering away."

Two cars were later removed from the scene of the shooting and Garda forensics teams are examining a burned out car found nearby in the Huntstown area.

As yet it is not known if both sites are connected.

Investigations are ongoing.

TOPIC: Gardai

