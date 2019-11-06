Gardaí investigating after man found injured and in chains beside Limerick road

Gardaí are investigating after a Limerick man was found injured and chained up on the side of a road on the outskirts of the city.

The man was discovered by gardaí at the Kilmallock Road Roundabout near the Old Cork Road at 5.50am, last Tuesday, November 5.

Members of Limerick City & County Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the scene. Using cutting equipment, firefighters freed the man from the chains.

He was then removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It is understood the man suffered a broken wrist and a broken ankle.

A source said the man was distressed when discovered.

“It was one of the most unusual incidents the emergency services have had to deal with,” the source said.

Meanwhile a Garda investigation is ongoing, a Garda spokesman confirmed.

“Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 6am on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at the Kilmallock Road Roundabout, County Limerick,” the spokesman stated.

“A 27-year-old male was brought to University Hospital Limerick for examination.”

“Inquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time,” the spokesman added.

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road gardaí on 061 214340.