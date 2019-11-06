News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after man found injured and in chains beside Limerick road

Gardaí investigating after man found injured and in chains beside Limerick road
By David Raleigh
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 11:05 AM

Gardaí are investigating after a Limerick man was found injured and chained up on the side of a road on the outskirts of the city.

The man was discovered by gardaí at the Kilmallock Road Roundabout near the Old Cork Road at 5.50am, last Tuesday, November 5.

Members of Limerick City & County Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the scene. Using cutting equipment, firefighters freed the man from the chains.

He was then removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It is understood the man suffered a broken wrist and a broken ankle.

A source said the man was distressed when discovered.

“It was one of the most unusual incidents the emergency services have had to deal with,” the source said.

Meanwhile a Garda investigation is ongoing, a Garda spokesman confirmed.

“Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 6am on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at the Kilmallock Road Roundabout, County Limerick,” the spokesman stated.

“A 27-year-old male was brought to University Hospital Limerick for examination.”

“Inquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time,” the spokesman added.

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road gardaí on 061 214340.

READ MORE

Lunney's brother says it was 'very difficult' to see Kevin recount ‘brutally specific’ torture

More on this topic

'He was her whole life': Boy found dead in Limerick house was his mum's only child 'He was her whole life': Boy found dead in Limerick house was his mum's only child

Limerick farmer 'contemplating having an iron bar beside bed' after vicious assaultLimerick farmer 'contemplating having an iron bar beside bed' after vicious assault

Over 300 jobs announced as part of University of Limerick's multi-million euro expansionOver 300 jobs announced as part of University of Limerick's multi-million euro expansion

'Thousands of euro' stolen from Limerick charity for terminally-ill children'Thousands of euro' stolen from Limerick charity for terminally-ill children


TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

Clare Meade knows all about cats — so much so that she’s founded a hospital that tailored exactly around their needs. It’s the subject of a new RTÉ series, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Feline Better: The cat hospital tailored exactly around their needs

Sausages are pretty much an Irish staple, apparently we eat 15,000 of them a year.Currabinny Cooks: How to cook up an affordable midweek dinner - with sausages

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »