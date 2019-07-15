Gardaí investigating after fire started at building site for new library in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating after a fire was started in a building site of a new library in Tallaght yesterday evening.

Heavy machinery was set alight on the site of the long-awaited Castletymon Library.

Gardaí said in a statement: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of suspected criminal damage by fire that occurred at a construction site on Castletymon Road, Tallaght at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday 14 July 2019.

"A number of vehicles and portable cabins were damaged. No injuries were reported.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."