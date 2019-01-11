Gardaí investigating after fire at Leitrim hotel earmarked for asylum seekers

A technical examination of a Leitrim hotel which had been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation is being carried out following a fire last night.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey at about 8pm last night.

The scene has been sealed off by gardai pending further investigations.

Gardai said nobody had been injured in the incident.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The former hotel was the centre of an ownership row after the government announced in November that it was to be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

It was due to open this month and it was expected to house about 80 refugees.

An agreement has since been reached to develop a four-star hotel on the site.

The scene remains sealed off this morning as a technical examination is carried out to try to establish the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident in November a hotel in Moville, Co Donegal that was due to house around 100 asylum seekers was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at the Shannon Key West in Roosky, Rosscommon. It’s not clear how much damage has been caused. The hotel has been earmarked to accommodate 80 asylum seekers pic.twitter.com/MMrO3ZYpR9 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) January 10, 2019

- Press Association