Gardaí investigating after father of three attacked and set on fire in Cork estate

Gardaí in Cork have launched an investigation after a man was attacked in his home, doused in petrol and set alight in the early hours of this morning.

The man, a father of three, is understood to be in critical condition in Cork University Hospital.

The attack happened at a house in the Dunard estate in Mayfield on the north side of Cork city at around 4am.

A gang of up to three men believed to have been armed with machetes entered the house and attacked the man.

It is understood that there were children in the house at the time.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene for a technical examination by forensic experts.

Neighbours have been speaking of their shock.

“You read about these kinds of things in the newspapers but when it happens in your own estate it is very shocking,” neighbour Seamus Kelly said.