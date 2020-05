Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Dublin.

A man's body was found in the grounds of a retail premises on the Old Belgard Road at around 1pm today.

It is believed the man was in his 50s.

The body has been removed to the mortuary at Tallaght University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.