Gardaí investigating after digger used to steal ATM from Monaghan bank

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a digger was used to steal an ATM from the wall of a bank in Monaghan.

The incident occurred at around 3am this morning at a bank on Main Street, Ballybay, Co Monaghan.

A digger was towed to the scene by a tractor and trailer.

Gardaí say it was then used to remove the ATM from the wall of the bank and a large SUV, possibly a Toyota Land Cruiser, with a trailer was used to carry it from the scene in the direction of Cootehill or Carrickmacross.

The tractor was set on fire at the scene.

The scene is sealed off and traffic diversions are in place in the area.

An investigation is now underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.