Gardaí investigating after burglaries in Stepaside area this morning

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries in the Stepaside area this morning.

Shortly after 6am this morning, the windows and doors of a butchers, a vegetable shop and a chipper were smashed in the village.

Sums of cash were taken from two of the premises.

Independent TD Shane Ross has tweeted to say the reopening of the garda station in Stepaside cannot come soon enough.

"Three Stepaside shops broken into and windows smashed last night," wrote Mr Ross

"And they wonder why we need a Garda station 24/7. The reopening cannot come soon enough."

