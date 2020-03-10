News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating after body of man found in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 11:29 AM

The body of a man has been discovered in Dublin city centre.

It was made by emergency services at around 7am this morning on Wood Quay.

"Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a male (age unknown) who was discovered on Wood Quay, Dublin 8 this morning," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue and a post-mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí say the results will determine the course of the investigation.

