NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigating after aggravated burglary in Cork

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 05:29 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary at a house in Bantry, Co Cork.

Two men dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas entered the home in Gortnacloona at 11.45pm last night.

They threatened the occupants of the house before leaving the scene in a car, possibly in the direction of Drimoleague.

No one was injured.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have information to come forward, particularly if they were in the Gortnacloona/Drimoleague area, and who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, between the hours of 11.30pm and 12.30am.

They can contact gardaí in Bantry on 027 20860.


KEYWORDS

CorkGardaiBurglary

Related Articles

Cork teacher delighted after students gift him Peter O'Mahony pyjamas

Stuck for a last-minute Christmas gift? Look no further than West Cork's Seafield House

West Cork welcome for residents of Clonakilty Lodge Direct Provision centre

Strong concerns raised in Seanad about 'illogical' boundary changes proposed for Cork city and county

More in this Section

Drugs worth €220,000 seized at Dublin Port

137 prisoners granted temporary release for Christmas

Man jailed for 3 years for possessing almost €300,000 of prescription-only sleeping tablets

Coveney lashes Rees Mogg over border claims


Lifestyle

We asked these Fermoy kids about their Santa lists - and here's how we got on

Ask an Expert: Why is my toddler more interested in the Christmas packaging?

Irish gins still mixing it up

Ask Audrey: My nephew identifies as a woman every Tuesday so he can get free into a night-club

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »