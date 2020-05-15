News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating after 19-year-old shot in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 06:44 AM

Gardaí are investigating after a man presented himself to a Dublin hospital with apparent gunshot wounds last night.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and leg in north Dublin.

They have sealed off two locations in the northside suburb of Darndale.

Gardaí from Coolock were callled out to reports of a shooting around 9pm last night.

When they got to the scene in Darndale, they found a burning moped in Primrose Grove and sealed off two locations in the area.

But around that time, a man appeared at Beaumont Hospital having been shot twice.

He is aged in his late teens and his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A garda forensic team is due to examine the areas sealed off.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.

Local TD Aodhán Ó Riordáin has said the shooting - the latest in a series of these incidents in the area - is "extremely worrying".

"Another shooting and an extremely worrying development and we have had a number of these incidents over the last period of time.

"I have been calling for the last year for a dedicated crime taskforce to be established.

"During the general election, the Minister for Justice said he would establish the taskforce in order to get to the root cause of these incidents.

"If we don't examine why these incidents are happening then they are just going to continue."

Anyone with information is being asked to call Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

