Gardaí investigating €750k fraud make two arrests

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 04:53 PM

Two people are due in court this evening charged in relation to a financial fraud investigation.

As part of the inquiry, searches were carried out in Tipperary and Dublin in February 2018 and the investigation centred on Invoice Redirecting Frauds amounting to €750,000.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her late 20s were arrested today and are due before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court this evening.

They are charged in relation to fraud offences, money laundering and terrorist financing offences.

