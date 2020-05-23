News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigating €237k drugs seizure in Cork charge man

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 09:35 AM

A man in his 30s has been charged after a drugs seizure worth €237,000 in County Cork.

Heroin worth €70,000 was found during the search of a house in Cork city on Thursday.

A man in his 40s was taken into custody following the discovery and remains in custody at Mallow Garda Station.

Then Xanax tablets, ecstasy, heroin and cocaine worth €167,000 were discovered at an industrial premises on the same day.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested on Thursday. He was charged late last night in relation to the incident and is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court today.

Complaint made over Healy Rae link to direct provision hotel


drugs arrest seizure

