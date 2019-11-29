Gardaí investigate reported sexual assault in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating reports of a sexual assault in Dublin last weekend.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the Sutton Cross area near Howth in the early hours of Saturday, November 23.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who may have travelled on the Dublin Road in Sutton, Dublin 13, between 3.30am and 4.10am and witnessed suspicious behaviour to contact them.

They are also appealing to motorists who were in the area at that time and who may have camera footage to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.