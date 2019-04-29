NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigate report of acid attack on three teenagers in Waterford

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 09:50 PM

Three teenage boys have reportedly been attacked with acid in Waterford.

Gardaí believe acid was thrown over them and one of the boys, said to be an Irish U17 international soccer player, is still in hospital where doctors are trying to save his sight.

Another of the victims is said to be a juvenile hurler for Waterford, according to Damien Tiernan of local radio station WLRFM.

Four youths were arrested in connection with the incident.

