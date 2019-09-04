News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigate potential link between Dublin shooting and March murder

Gardaí investigate potential link between Dublin shooting and March murder
Members of the gardaí cover the vehicle in which the man was shot to preserve it for evidence. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:03 PM

Gardaí are investigating if the latest gangland shooting in west Dublin is connected with a gun murder in the area last March.

The victim, a man aged 42, was shot up to seven times as he sat in his car on Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, a short distance from his home at around 1.50pm.

He managed to run from his car into a neighbour’s house, who called the emergency services.

While the man was reportedly talking after the shooting, his condition is described as serious at Blanchardstown Hospital, where doctors are treating extensive injuries to his upper body.

Members of the Gardai inspect the vehicle in which the man was shot (Brian Lawless/PA)
Members of the Gardai inspect the vehicle in which the man was shot (Brian Lawless/PA)

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, but it appears gunmen were waiting in a car for him to return home.

The getaway car was found burned out nearby and a second car has also been recovered after being set on fire.

Gardaí investigate potential link between Dublin shooting and March murder

The victim is thought to have been a friend of David Chen Lynch. The 42-year-old drug dealer and money launderer was shot dead outside his home at Foxdene estate in nearby Clondalkin last March.

Gardaí have a number of theories in relation to that murder but have not been able to progress their investigations, sources indicated.

Detectives will investigate any possible connection between the two shootings.

READ MORE

Man in 'serious condition' after Dublin shooting

More on this topic

Update: Gardaí finish search of Dundalk IT after report of armed manUpdate: Gardaí finish search of Dundalk IT after report of armed man

Garda Band costs taxpayer to tune of €1.75m despite cuts Garda Band costs taxpayer to tune of €1.75m despite cuts

People ‘ultimate winners’ of Garda revampPeople ‘ultimate winners’ of Garda revamp

Garda coup as key heroin suppliers arrestedGarda coup as key heroin suppliers arrested

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Almost 550 patients waiting for hospital bedsAlmost 550 patients waiting for hospital beds

Minister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issueMinister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issue

Gardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in LongfordGardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in Longford

Family issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years agoFamily issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years ago


Lifestyle

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

Back to school. Our little dotes are busily settling back into school, some making new friends, others reacquainting with special pals from last term.Darina Allen: Back to school fuel for the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »