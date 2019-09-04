Gardaí investigate potential link between Dublin shooting and March murder

Gardaí are investigating if the latest gangland shooting in west Dublin is connected with a gun murder in the area last March.

The victim, a man aged 42, was shot up to seven times as he sat in his car on Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, a short distance from his home at around 1.50pm.

He managed to run from his car into a neighbour’s house, who called the emergency services.

While the man was reportedly talking after the shooting, his condition is described as serious at Blanchardstown Hospital, where doctors are treating extensive injuries to his upper body.

Members of the Gardai inspect the vehicle in which the man was shot (Brian Lawless/PA)

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, but it appears gunmen were waiting in a car for him to return home.

The getaway car was found burned out nearby and a second car has also been recovered after being set on fire.

The victim is thought to have been a friend of David Chen Lynch. The 42-year-old drug dealer and money launderer was shot dead outside his home at Foxdene estate in nearby Clondalkin last March.

Gardaí have a number of theories in relation to that murder but have not been able to progress their investigations, sources indicated.

Detectives will investigate any possible connection between the two shootings.