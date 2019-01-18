NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigate double shooting in which one man dies in Dublin

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 06:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead outside a gym in north Co. Dublin last night.

Another man is in a serious condition following the gangland-style attack in Swords.

Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Officers are studying CCTV footage from the scene of last night's double shooting in an effort to track down those responsible for the attack.

The two men were targetted as they left Gym Plus on Applewood Close in Swords at 7.30pm.

A man in his early 20s was hit a number of times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man in his mid-20s was also shot multiple times.

Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

He was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital for emergency treatment.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information on this attack to come forward.


