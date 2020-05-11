Gardaí investigate claims Kerry youth racially abused ex-football star Ian Wright online

Gardaí are investigating a vile racist online attack on former football star Ian Wright by a Kerry teenager.

The former Arsenal and England striker posted a number of Instagram messages he had been sent from a male youth from Tralee.

Mr Wright shared screen grabs of the messages on Twitter which he said had greatly upset him.

"I know I'm not meant to look at them but these messages still hit me so hard man. This is a child!!!

"This kid [h]as a direct line into me & is able to send this without any worry," he said.

The string of messages included a number of racial slurs.

Gardaí confirmed tonight that a male adult teenager had presented at a Garda station and been interviewed in relation to the incident. Investigations are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director Public Prosecutions.

"An Garda Síochána is investigating an incident where abusive / racist comments have been re-posted on social media platforms. No formal complaint has been received by An Garda Síochána at this time, but in line with An Garda Síochána Diversity and Integration Strategy An Garda Síochána commenced an investigation into the comments."

Gardaí also urged the public not to engage in social media commentary in relation to the matter.

Mr Wright was met with huge support online after he revealed the abuse and was also contacted by the Met Police who asked if he wished to report the incident. The footballer later took to Twitter to thank people for the messages of support.

"Thanks everyone for your kind and supportive messages. I'm normally better at ignoring it, but that one got to me. There has [to] be consequences. Each one teach one!! Peace and love," he said.

Chief executive of Show Racism the Red Card Ged Grebby condemned the abuse and praised Mr Wright for raising the issue of racism.

"Ian Wright has put his head above the parapet again and I saw him on Match of the Day with Gary Lineker a few weeks ago talking about the racist abuse he suffered as a player. I'm sure he will be more than happy to report it."

"There was an Asian reporter (Sima Kotecha) yesterday for the BBC and she was abused in the middle of Leicester. It shows racism is society's problem and unfortunately it has been on the rise. People having been staying at home but it doesn't stop them abusing people on social media and this is a shocking example of that," he said.