Gardaí investigate caravan burning in Dunmanway

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Gardaí are investigating how two Traveller caravans were burnt on two separate days in what one senior academic said may be a hate crime. A gofundme.com page has now been set up by the Irish Traveller Movement (ITM) to replace the home in West Cork lost by the elderly brother and sister.

The Garda Press Office said: ”Gardaí were alerted to a fire at Cullenagh, Dunmanway which occurred shortly before 5pm on May 24 2019. Two unoccupied caravans were on fire, one of which was burnt completely in the fire, the other caravan received minor damage.

Another unoccupied caravan was burnt out at around 2pm on May 27. Investigations are ongoing. Sociologist and Traveller rights activist Dr Sindy Joyce tweeted that the incident was a “terrible potential hate crime” and said it was time Ireland had comprehensive hate crime legislation. The ITM said a fundraising page has been set up as the pair are now homeless.

According to the gofundme.com page, which as of yesterday was well on the way to meeting its €4,000 target: “We have unfortunately heard tonight that in Dunmanway Co Cork Travellers living in a camp were left homeless after returning home and finding their caravans were burnt with everything they owned inside. The Irish Traveller Movement would ask the community to reach out and support this fund.”

TOPIC: Cork

