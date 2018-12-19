NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí investigate attempted carjacking near Phoenix Park

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 08:59 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating the attempted hijacking of a car in Dublin.

The incident happened near the Phoenix Park in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí said the incident happened at 4.30am when a man stopped his car at the junction of Conyngham Road and Island Bridge in Chapelizod when he saw a man lying in the middle of the road.

As the man left his vehicle to check on the person a woman attempted to enter the car via the passenger side.

The suspects failed in the attempt to take the vehicle and fled.

Investigations are ongoing.


