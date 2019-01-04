Gardaí investigate after woman dies at house in Donegal

Update: Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman aged 27 in Co. Donegal.

A man in his 20s, also from Donegal, has been arrested.

The scene at Forest Park in Killygordon this morning. Pic: North West newspix

A Garda statement said: "The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene pending an examination.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been notified and will be carrying out a technical examination at the scene today.

"A man in his 20s has been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Letterkenny Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing."

Earlier: Gardaí investigating 'critical incident' at house in Donegal

A man has been arrested following a "critical incident" at a house in Co Donegal overnight.

Gardaí sealed off the area after they were called to what was described as a domestic situation at Forest Park in Killygordon.

Eye-witnesses have told how three ambulances arrived at the scene in the early hours of the morning.

A number of occupants including children were also seen leaving the house a short time later.

Gardaí are saying nothing more at this stage but a full investigation has been launched.

Local reports that somebody may have been fatally injured during the incident have not been verified at this stage.

Gardaí are currently awaiting the arrival of the forensics team.

Local county councillor Patrick McGowan said: "All we know is that there has been a very serious incident and everyone in the locality is shocked.

"I'm not sure who lives in the house because this housing estate was built relatively late in the Celtic Tiger era and there are a lot of people from outside the area renting there.

"All we know is that somebody has been seriously hurt and Gardaí are awaiting the forensics team to arrive."