Gardaí investigate after two men die in light-plane crash in Wexford

An investigation has been launched after two men died in a light-plane crash in Wexford yesterday evening.

It happened shortly before 6pm near Duncormick, and their bodies have been removed for post mortem examinations.

It is understood one of the men is from Co. Wexford and the other is from Co. Kildare.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority are investigating.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Sheehan said it is devastating news.

Mr Sheehan said: "To thank the emergency services for their speedy response and the Guards also.

"It's a very sad day for the people of Wexford and we hope and pray that over the next couple of days that people keep the families in their thoughts and prayers.