News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigate after teenage motorcyclist dies in accident

Gardaí investigate after teenage motorcyclist dies in accident
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 07:17 AM

An investigation is underway after a teenager died in a crash in Dublin last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after his motorbike collided with a car in Cabra.

This crash happened on Carnlough Road at the junction with St. Finbar's Road, when the teenage boy's motorbike and a car collided at around 6pm yesterday evening.

The motorcyclist in his late teens was seriously injured and was brought to The Mater Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

The woman in her 30s driving the car is being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or any drivers who have camera footage before it happened are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

More on this topic

Teen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in CabraTeen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in Cabra

Driver killed in Limerick named; Woman hospitalised after crash in Co CorkDriver killed in Limerick named; Woman hospitalised after crash in Co Cork

Man killed in crash in Co LimerickMan killed in crash in Co Limerick

Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7


accidentTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

FAI’s debts could surpass €55mFAI’s debts could surpass €55m

Hard Brexit ‘not a realistic expectation’, says Ray O’RourkeHard Brexit ‘not a realistic expectation’, says Ray O’Rourke

Department of Health blocks €2k to Cervical Check victimsDepartment of Health blocks €2k to Cervical Check victims

Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions drawSomeone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »