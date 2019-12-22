News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 06:19 PM

A house in Co. Galway has been damaged after shots were fired early this morning.

The shooting incident happened at a house in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe at around 3am this morning.

The home owner was sitting in the front room of the house when she heard two loud bangs at that time.

There was extensive damage to the porch doors and front door of the house, and damage to a van that was parked in the driveway. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anybody who was around Brackernagh, Ballinasloe between 2.30am and 3am this morning.

They also wish to speak to any taxi drivers or other motorists who passed through or near the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 - 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí charge man in connection with gun seizure three months ago


shootingGalway

More in this Section

Garda escapes injury as patrol car bursts into flames on motorwayGarda escapes injury as patrol car bursts into flames on motorway

Couple accused of murder claim five-year-old daughter fell down stairsCouple accused of murder claim five-year-old daughter fell down stairs

'A beautiful girl with a permanent smile': Donegal nurse, 26, killed by fallen tree in Australia'A beautiful girl with a permanent smile': Donegal nurse, 26, killed by fallen tree in Australia

Two men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in DublinTwo men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in Dublin


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

It’s been an iffy year for movies, but the year has been bookended by some true diamonds in the rough:Our contributor Esther McCarthy selects her entertainment highlights of the year

We are often fascinated by the twists of fate in the lives by our favourite music artists.Noteworthy music books of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »