Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

A house in Co. Galway has been damaged after shots were fired early this morning.

The shooting incident happened at a house in Brackernagh, Ballinasloe at around 3am this morning.

The home owner was sitting in the front room of the house when she heard two loud bangs at that time.

There was extensive damage to the porch doors and front door of the house, and damage to a van that was parked in the driveway. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anybody who was around Brackernagh, Ballinasloe between 2.30am and 3am this morning.

They also wish to speak to any taxi drivers or other motorists who passed through or near the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 - 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.