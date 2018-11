Shots have been fired at a car in North Dublin.

It happened on Belclare Terrace in Ballymun at around 9pm last night.

No one was injured in the incident, and a Garda investigation is now underway.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended the scene, and a passing car was shot at. Car located at Belclare Terrace with damage to same."

- Digital Desk