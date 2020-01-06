Gardaí investigate after man tries to force woman into boot of car in Dublin

A man has tried to abduct a woman in her 60s in Dublin.

Gardaí have said that the woman was assaulted during the attempted abduction on the Martin’s Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7 at around 7.30am this morning.

The woman was approached by the man who tried to force her into the boot of a car.

She managed to flee and the car drove away via Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin city centre.

Officers said the car, described as a silver family saloon, may have turned left onto the Navan Road.

It is believed the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí wish to speak to anybody who was in the Blackhorse Avenue area between 6am and 8am this morning and are appealing to motorists that were driving in the area who may have camera footage to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.