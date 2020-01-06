News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí investigate after man tries to force woman into boot of car in Dublin

Gardaí investigate after man tries to force woman into boot of car in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 06:05 PM

A man has tried to abduct a woman in her 60s in Dublin.

Gardaí have said that the woman was assaulted during the attempted abduction on the Martin’s Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7 at around 7.30am this morning.

The woman was approached by the man who tried to force her into the boot of a car.

She managed to flee and the car drove away via Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin city centre.

Officers said the car, described as a silver family saloon, may have turned left onto the Navan Road.

It is believed the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí wish to speak to anybody who was in the Blackhorse Avenue area between 6am and 8am this morning and are appealing to motorists that were driving in the area who may have camera footage to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE

'It shows the dangers our members face daily': Garda significantly injured after being dragged by car

More on this topic

Search underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in DublinSearch underway after man attempts to bundle woman into boot of car in Dublin

Gardai 'making progress' in probe into brutal attack by gang of 20 youths Gardai 'making progress' in probe into brutal attack by gang of 20 youths

Gardaí investigating alleged rape on ship in south-east on Christmas DayGardaí investigating alleged rape on ship in south-east on Christmas Day

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rapeBritish teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape


abductioncrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Worst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for bedsWorst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for beds

INMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitmentINMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitment

Stormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaignersStormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaigners

Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'


Lifestyle

Sorting out a new home or getting your existing space in order? Carol O'Callaghan has advice.From adolescence to adulting: Shaking your home up a bit

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »