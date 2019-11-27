Gardaí investigate after man, 55, found dead in Dublin

A man's body has been found in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the death of the 55-year-old man who was found at a house off the Navan Road.

The body has been removed for a post-mortem to be carried out by the Assistant State pathologist tomorrow which will determine the course of the investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that the dead man was the victim of an assault on Thursday, November 14, 2019, on the Navan Road at around 5:30pm.