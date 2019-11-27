News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí investigate after man, 55, found dead in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 03:23 PM

A man's body has been found in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the death of the 55-year-old man who was found at a house off the Navan Road.

The body has been removed for a post-mortem to be carried out by the Assistant State pathologist tomorrow which will determine the course of the investigation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that the dead man was the victim of an assault on Thursday, November 14, 2019, on the Navan Road at around 5:30pm.

Anti-terrorism police investigating bomb find in Tyrone make arrest


