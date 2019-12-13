Gardaí investigate after baby dies in hospital

The death of a newborn baby at one of the country’s busiest maternity hospitals is being investigated by gardaí.

The infant was discovered in the toilets in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, and died after being treated in a special unit for a number of days.

Management at the Rotunda confirmed the recent discovery by staff of “an occurrence” which culminated in the death of a newborn baby.

“The matter was reported to the gardaí and is now the subject of an ongoing investigation on which the hospital cannot make any further comment,” the hospital stated.

Gardái at Mountjoy were notified after the baby died last Friday and they began their investigation.

The baby’s mother had presented at the hospital when she was at full-term.

Results of a post-mortem were sent to the gardaí, who were advised that it was a tragic incident and no further investigation was required.

A file is now being prepared for the Coroner’s Court, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.