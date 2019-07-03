News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí interview man in connection with hit-and-run of toddler in Cork

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 04:50 PM

A man has been interviewed by gardaí in relation to the hit-and-run of a toddler in Bandon in Co Cork last weekend.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It emerged this afternoon that a man has been interviewed by Bandon Gardaí in relation to the hit-and-run in which a two-year old was struck and injured on Oliver Plunkett St in the town on Saturday evening.

The little boy was struck by a passing motorist, who then failed to stop and continued driving in the direction of Bandon Fire Station.

It led to public appeals for information amid uncertainty over whether the motorist had actually realised they had hit the toddler.

The boy was subsequently treated at Cork University Hospital, where his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

Supt Brendan Fogarty confirmed that someone had been traced in relation to the incident and subsequently interviewed. He also said he wished to thank members of the public for their assistance in the case.

In addition to gardai carrying out an interview with a man in connection with the incident, it is also understood that a car was forensically examined.

A file will now be prepared and sent to the DPP, who must decide if any charges are to be brought.

