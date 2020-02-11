Gardaí inspecting CCTV footage after women fatally injured after being hit by truck

Gardaí hope that CCTV footage will help shed light on how a woman was fatally injured after being struck by a reversing truck in the heart of Cork city centre.

Investigating officers have also appealed for witnesses to the freak accident off Oliver Plunkett Street to contact them.

The horrific incident occurred as the woman, in her 50s, was walking along Smith Street, a narrow one-lane street linking the time-controlled pedestrianised zone on Oliver Plunkett Street to the busy South Mall area, at around 3.50pm on Monday.

A truck, which was being reversed at slow speed along Smith Street at the same time, was in collision with the woman.

Gardaí said they are still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.

They have spoken to the truck driver, who is said to have been left extremely shocked by the incident, but they hope CCTV footage will be of assistance.

A garda spokesman said it appears at this stage that the incident was a tragic accident.

The emergency services were alerted and they rushed to the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene initially before she was rushed by ambulance in critical condition to Cork University Hospital where despite the best efforts of medical staff, she was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination was due to take place today.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the street for a full technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have also visited a number of buildings in and around the busy city centre area and they have harvested CCTV footage from a number of sources in the hope that it will help piece together the exact sequence of events leading up to the fatal incident.

They appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, and especially to any road users who were in the area around that time and who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Anglesea Street garda station on 021-452 2000.

The shopping area along Oliver Plunkett Street would normally be heavily trafficked by pedestrians around this time.

The South Mall office precinct would also be busy with traffic and people waiting for buses.

Smith Street, which has a footpath on both sides, is often used as a shortcut by pedestrians getting from the city centre to the Mall, or vice versa.

The woman’s death, the first road traffic fatality in Cork city this year, brings to 12 the number of people who have died on Irish roads since the start of the year. A third of those fatalities were pedestrians.

The total death toll on the roads is six less than for the same period last year.

Six of those who died were drivers, two were passengers and one was a motorcyclist.