News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí inspecting CCTV footage after women fatally injured after being hit by truck

Gardaí inspecting CCTV footage after women fatally injured after being hit by truck
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 03:42 PM

Gardaí hope that CCTV footage will help shed light on how a woman was fatally injured after being struck by a reversing truck in the heart of Cork city centre.

Investigating officers have also appealed for witnesses to the freak accident off Oliver Plunkett Street to contact them.

The horrific incident occurred as the woman, in her 50s, was walking along Smith Street, a narrow one-lane street linking the time-controlled pedestrianised zone on Oliver Plunkett Street to the busy South Mall area, at around 3.50pm on Monday.

A truck, which was being reversed at slow speed along Smith Street at the same time, was in collision with the woman.

Gardaí said they are still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.

They have spoken to the truck driver, who is said to have been left extremely shocked by the incident, but they hope CCTV footage will be of assistance.

A garda spokesman said it appears at this stage that the incident was a tragic accident.

The emergency services were alerted and they rushed to the scene.

The woman was treated at the scene initially before she was rushed by ambulance in critical condition to Cork University Hospital where despite the best efforts of medical staff, she was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination was due to take place today.

READ MORE

Young Offenders star 'amazed' when recognised in New York or London

Gardaí immediately sealed off the street for a full technical examination by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have also visited a number of buildings in and around the busy city centre area and they have harvested CCTV footage from a number of sources in the hope that it will help piece together the exact sequence of events leading up to the fatal incident.

They appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, and especially to any road users who were in the area around that time and who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Anglesea Street garda station on 021-452 2000.

The shopping area along Oliver Plunkett Street would normally be heavily trafficked by pedestrians around this time.

The South Mall office precinct would also be busy with traffic and people waiting for buses.

Smith Street, which has a footpath on both sides, is often used as a shortcut by pedestrians getting from the city centre to the Mall, or vice versa.

The woman’s death, the first road traffic fatality in Cork city this year, brings to 12 the number of people who have died on Irish roads since the start of the year. A third of those fatalities were pedestrians.

The total death toll on the roads is six less than for the same period last year.

Six of those who died were drivers, two were passengers and one was a motorcyclist.

READ MORE

Baby taken to hospital following second petrol bomb attack in Cork

More on this topic

Business awards will recognise the contributions made to CorkBusiness awards will recognise the contributions made to Cork

Councillors to hold special meeting to prepare case for Mallow hospitalCouncillors to hold special meeting to prepare case for Mallow hospital

Kinsale’s answer to Romeo and JulietKinsale’s answer to Romeo and Juliet

Cork must ‘stop acting like amateurs’ on infrastructure, says Chamber presidentCork must ‘stop acting like amateurs’ on infrastructure, says Chamber president


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Simon Harris retains seat after mammoth Wicklow countSimon Harris retains seat after mammoth Wicklow count

Fianna Fáil openly divided over possible talks with Sinn FéinFianna Fáil openly divided over possible talks with Sinn Féin

Holly creates history: 'People said that’s a Fine Gael seat - no, they’re all Cork South West seats'Holly creates history: 'People said that’s a Fine Gael seat - no, they’re all Cork South West seats'

Few changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-electedFew changes in Kerry constituency as Healy-Rae brothers re-elected


Lifestyle

These are the dog days of mid-February. New year, new you is long gone, helped on its way by the box of Scots Clan that somehow managed to escape the feeding frenzy at Christmas time. Spring is coming, but not yet. It’s still dark when we get up in the mornings, and by 6pm at night. The kids start “why do we have to get up for school every morning?” by Tuesday, and it goes downhill after that.Learner Dad: I get ants in my pants around 11am on Saturday morning if we don't have a plan

An Irish film director said he was still in touch with “Jihad Jane”, a wannabe American terrorist who was sentenced to 10 years in a US prison after plotting murder in Waterford.'She was a larger-than-life character' - Irish film director speaks about 'Jihad Jane' ahead of movie release

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »