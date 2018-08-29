Gardaí injured after car hit by runaway horse in Limerick

Two gardaí have been taken to hospital after their patrol car was hit by a runaway horse in Limerick.

It happened when gardaí were attending an accident on N18 between the Limerick Tunnel and Roxboro Road junction at around 4.30am yesterday morning.

The horse was killed instantly when it hit the front of the vehicle.

The gardaí from Roxboro Road Station suffered minor injuries and were taken to Limerick University Hospital.

The Garda Representative Association said one garda sustained a broken arm and head wounds.

HIDDEN DANGERS: Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses. One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the Frontline is hugely unpredictable. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/YY0bg9nhib — GRA (@gardarep) August 28, 2018

Digital Desk