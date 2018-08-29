Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí injured after car hit by runaway horse in Limerick

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 09:24 AM

Two gardaí have been taken to hospital after their patrol car was hit by a runaway horse in Limerick.

It happened when gardaí were attending an accident on N18 between the Limerick Tunnel and Roxboro Road junction at around 4.30am yesterday morning.

The horse was killed instantly when it hit the front of the vehicle.

The gardaí from Roxboro Road Station suffered minor injuries and were taken to Limerick University Hospital.

The Garda Representative Association said one garda sustained a broken arm and head wounds.

