NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí in training for public-order policing

training exercise at Gormanston Army Camp in Co Meath. During the annual recertification courses, Gardaí are trained and tested in their competence in public-order policing skills. Picture: Eamonn Farrell
By Aoife Moore
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 05:35 AM

Gardaí have been undergoing weeks of training to qualify in public-order policing.

Officers highlighted increasing cases of violent, deranged persons (VDP), who may have mental health or drug problems and who take hostages in a home or lash out against themselves.

They said the problem is becoming more common with the availability of a number of prescription and illegal drugs, which are being consumed together, with dangerous outcomes.

Inspector John Egan said it is often family members who are forced to call in the Gardaí, and such call-outs are a traumatic experience for both officers and witnesses.

He said: “Unfortunately it is more common, a lot of the times it’s at home, it’s very unnerving for families.

“Parents who will call and say their daughter or son has taken something upstairs, they don’t know what the scenario is.

“My officers have to be trained, and be able to look after themselves, it might look aggressive at the outset, but if you have a knife or a samurai sword coming at you, you need the training and equipment to deal with that scenario, and for the safety and human rights of that person, they deserve full human rights, that’s not them on a normal day and we have to remember that.

A lot of it is down to drug-taking, a lot of different drugs are available at the minute and people are taking prescribed and non-prescribed drugs.

During the annual courses, Garda members are trained and tested in their competence in public order policing skills.

READ MORE

Asked on whether Brexit has led to concerns over public order, Gardaí said such training takes place every year and they have “no big announcement” on the issue.

Exercises involve resistance to Garda units from peaceful protesters, and controlled and staged violence, which includes withstanding missiles, petrol bombs, and physical attacks.

To qualify, officers must also complete intense fitness tests while wearing protective clothing and also complete training in human rights.

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating death of man, 40s, in Co Laois

Gardaí undertake public order training to respond to drug-related violence

Gardaí appeal for information after cash-in-transit robbery in Drogheda

Prisoner escapes during visit to St James' Hospital

KEYWORDS

GardaiTraining

More in this Section

Cabinet approve issues on directly-elected mayors

Gardaí investigating death of man, 40s, in Co Laois

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.7m

Gardaí undertake public order training to respond to drug-related violence


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Game, set, and match for toxic masculinity?

A Question of Taste: Derek Burke

Double act on a one-woman play

The early career and defection of Rudolf Nureyev who captivated Paris

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »