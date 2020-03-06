News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí in Tipperary appeal for witnesses after armed man threatened woman and stole car

Gardaí in Tipperary appeal for witnesses after armed man threatened woman and stole car
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 04:35 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened by an armed man who stole her car.

Gardaí said that they received a report of an incident in Clonoulty, in Tipperary at around 3.10pm today.

They said a man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red Volkswagen Passat and threatened the driver and demanded her to get out of the car.

The driver exited the car and the man drove off.

Gardaí said that at around 3.30pm, they received a report of a robbery at post office in Rossmore.

Gardaí said that "a man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money."

Gardaí said they believe that the car used during the incident was the red Volkswagen Passat that had been stolen earlier.

They said nobody was injured in either incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the red Volkswagen Passat, which has a partial registration 11-D, to contact gardaí immediately.

They stated: "Do not approach the car, call 999, Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100, or any Garda Station."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.

READ MORE

Coronavirus 'almost innocuous' in children; 10 hospitals introduce visitor restrictions

More on this topic

Gardaí seize €367k worth of drugs at Dublin AirportGardaí seize €367k worth of drugs at Dublin Airport

Cork gardaí welcome boost to local sex crime unitCork gardaí welcome boost to local sex crime unit

Apartments evacuated after car set alight in underground carparkApartments evacuated after car set alight in underground carpark

Gardaí investigating report of suspicious approach to male teenager in Limerick Gardaí investigating report of suspicious approach to male teenager in Limerick


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Covid-19: race to track CUH infectionCovid-19: race to track CUH infection

McGrath unfazed by Tipp’s mixed league campaignMcGrath unfazed by Tipp’s mixed league campaign

HSE: Social media posts may deter people from being testedHSE: Social media posts may deter people from being tested

Irish woman found dead with her two children and husband in USIrish woman found dead with her two children and husband in US


Lifestyle

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, says Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Denim devotion

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

Spare a thought for the environment the next time you go shopping for personal care products. There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives, says Margaret JenningsHow the beauty industry is trying to help the environment

The actor relished playing the role of the Irish-Australian outlaw, writes Esther McCarthy George Mackay shines in True History of the Kelly Gang

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »