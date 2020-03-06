Gardaí in Tipperary appeal for witnesses after armed man threatened woman and stole car

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened by an armed man who stole her car.

Gardaí said that they received a report of an incident in Clonoulty, in Tipperary at around 3.10pm today.

They said a man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, approached a red Volkswagen Passat and threatened the driver and demanded her to get out of the car.

The driver exited the car and the man drove off.

Gardaí said that at around 3.30pm, they received a report of a robbery at post office in Rossmore.

Gardaí said that "a man entered the post office, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife and left the scene with a small sum of money."

Gardaí said they believe that the car used during the incident was the red Volkswagen Passat that had been stolen earlier.

They said nobody was injured in either incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the red Volkswagen Passat, which has a partial registration 11-D, to contact gardaí immediately.

They stated: "Do not approach the car, call 999, Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100, or any Garda Station."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.